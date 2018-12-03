

CTV Montreal





The mayor of Town of Mount Royal is disputing the version of events put forward by the mayor of Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace concerning recreational services used by residents of the Glenmount neighbourhood.

For the past three decades the city of Montreal has paid TMR so that people living between Jean-Talon Blvd. and TMR could use the town's library, arena, and other recreational services.

The area is part of the CDN-NDG neighbourhood but residents say they are physically cut off from the rest of the city of Montreal by train tracks parallel to Jean-Talon.

This year negotiations about the use of TMR's facilities ground to a halt with CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery saying TMR called off the talks.

On Monday the Mayor of TMR, Philippe Roy, issued a statement saying that was not the case.

According to Roy, TMR had agreed to reduce the amount paid by CDN-NDG from $75,000 to $60,000 per year, when the borough said on Oct. 3 that it would not pay more than $20,000.

In his statement, Roy said borough officials then asked for more details about the cost on Oct. 29, and it was on Nov. 23 when Montgomery contacted Roy to say her borough's offer of $20,000 was non-negotiable.