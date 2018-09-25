Featured Video
TMR Curling Club Open House
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 9:36AM EDT
Sept., 30 & Oct., 2 & 3 (various times)
5 Avenue Montgomery, Mount Royal
Learn to Curl program for adults and children
Tmrcurlingclub.com or 514-730-9844
Latest Montreal News
- A Canadian first: Concordia renames engineering faculty for female benefactor
- Gallant to meet with lieutenant-governor as Tories, Liberals vie for power
- Shriners Hospital using motion-capture technology in patient care
- Ottawa area begins to rebuild, Environment Canada confirms 3 tornadoes
- NDG kids get free coding workshop with former astronaut Marc Garneau