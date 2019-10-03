TMR Curling Club Free Open House
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:29AM EDT
October 5 & 6 – 11 AM to 4 PM
5 Avenue Montgomery, Mont-Royal
(514) 733-7153 or chelsea.patterson@gmail.com
