MONTREAL -- It’s time to check your smoke detectors and yes, you will be losing sleep over it tonight.

Clocks will spring forward at 3 a.m. for Daylight Savings Time and with the annual losing of one hour of sleep Montreal’s fire department is reminding residents to check the batteries in their smoke detectors.

Firefighters and fire academy students were knocking on doors around Montreal on Saturday as a reminder and to offer fire prevention tips.

They were also distributing lithium battery smoke detectors to those who don’t have one. A new city by-law requires landlords to install lithium detectors in all their properties.

“We were giving the owner a year to make the change in the smoke alarms,” said fire department spokesperson Louise Desrosiers. “In June every apartment, every dwelling should have a lithium battery-operated one if they don’t have an electrically-operated smoke alarm.”

