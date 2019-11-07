LAVAL -- Tim Hortons said it is making a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion to offset the cost of a poppy campaign donation box that was allegedly stolen from one of its Laval locations.

Two boxes went missing from a franchise in the Chomedey district only days after the Chomedey Royal Canadian Legion Branch 251 reported that four boxes were stolen from that location too.

The Canadian Legion estimates the amount of money stolen from each box to be around $400.

"We are saddened by the actions of select people during this year’s poppy campaign in support of The Royal Canadian Legion," a statement from Tim Hortons read, adding that the restaurants are "fully cooperating with the authorities" as they investigate.



"In addition to restaurants cooperating with authorities, to help offset the loss from these boxes, Tim Hortons will be making a donation to The Royal Canadian Legion," the statement read.