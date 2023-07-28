'Ticking time bomb': Montreal Chinatown merchants and residents seeing rise in crime, homelessness
Merchants and community groups in Montreal's Chinatown are calling the situation "a ticking time bomb" as crime, drug use and homelessness is on the rise in the historic district.
"Montreal's Chinatown is facing a critical and urgent public safety situation," a news release signed by Chinese Association of Montreal vice president Bryant Chang reads.
The release says that when Mayor Valerie Plante launched an action plan to address the homelessness and crime situation in The Village, many in that population moved to Chinatown. In addition, the eviction of the camp under the Ville-Marie underpass further caused populations to head to Chinatown, the association says.
"Both the City of Montreal and the SPVM cannot just off-load the problems of one part of the downtown core to the next part of downtown and expect the problem to be solved," the release reads. "Crime is rising in Chinatown, and residents, merchants and visitors feel unsafe."
A type of tent city has popped up on Brady Lane behind Clark Street in the area, and the association says illegal activity, including drug dealing and "illicit sexual activites," are ongoing day and night without police responding.
The association said many who visited the Montreal Comiccon at the beginning of July were met with "aggressive behaviours," "threats of violence," and "attempted robberies" when they went to Chinatown after the convention.
"May of these people were left with a bitter taste of their Chinatown experience," the release reads.
The news comes within a week of Quebec designating Montreal's Chinatown neighbourhood a provincial heritage site.
The association is calling on the city and police to set up a task force and come up with a safety and crime prevention plan immediately.
Montreal Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southwestern Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Federal government posts $1.5B surplus for first two months of fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $1.5 billion in April and May, the first two months of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
Blood pressure is best lowered by 2 exercises, study finds
When it comes to lowering blood pressure, studies have typically shown that aerobic or cardio exercises are best.
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
Economy grew in May despite wildfire effects, looks to have slowed in June: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent in May despite downward pressure from wildfire-hit oil and gas production but it looks to have slowed in June, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at World Aquatics Championship
This was the dominant performance Summer McIntosh was looking for at this year's World Aquatics Championships.
Toronto
-
Anti-racism trainer accused of bullying principal who later died welcomes review
An anti-racism trainer accused of denigrating a Toronto principal who later died by suicide says she welcomes the Ontario education minister's review.
-
Groups of tenants across Toronto are withholding rent payments
In the east Toronto neighbourhood of Thorncliffe Park, residents in three buildings have withheld rent since May, after their landlord proposed a five per cent increase for next year — and they're not alone.
-
It could feel like 40 in Toronto today as hot and humid weather continues
It could feel as hot as 40 in Toronto today as a week-long stretch of hot and humid weather continues.
Atlantic
-
Search for missing N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
London
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Crews battle fire in Sarnia
According to Sarnia police, the entire intersection and surrounding area of St. Clair Parkway and LaSalle Line is closed.
-
Single-vehicle crash briefly closes London road on Friday
London Hydro crews were on scene to make necessary repairs and traffic was being detoured through Old South neighbourhood
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One airlifted to hospital after Highway 144 crash, one lane reopened
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Highway 144 north of Greater Sudbury on Friday morning has sent one person to hospital by air ambulance, police say.
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Sudbury worker killed on the job had finished his shift, decided to complete one more task
The City of Greater Sudbury has been fined $150,000 under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the death of a worker in May 2022.
Calgary
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Alberta investing $4M to create Calgary-based office to combat human trafficking
The provincial government is partnering with three Alberta organizations to create an office in Calgary that will work with victims and survivors of human trafficking.
-
Driver killed in Crowchild Trail crash
One person was killed in a collision on Crowchild Trail on Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance
Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.
-
13-year-old arrested for 2 assaults in 24 hours: Guelph police
A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Guelph police after he allegedly participated in two serious assaults in less than 24 hours.
-
Police search for suspect following alleged altercation at A Better Tent City in Kitchener
Police are still searching for a man believed to be involved in a physical altercation at A Better Tent City (ABTC) in Kitchener on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Repeat offender arrested in New Westminster after allegedly threatening man’s life with knife
Charges are being recommended against a man who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill someone in New Westminster earlier this week.
-
Residents of 40-unit apartment building in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant displaced by fire
A massive fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Thursday night has displaced dozens of residents.
-
Richmond homicide: 1 man dead after daytime shooting outside a home
A man is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a brazen shooting in a normally quiet Richmond neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Father stabbed while picking up family from Taste of Edmonton
A man was stabbed over the weekend while waiting to pick up his family from a downtown festival.
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Man arrested after shelter-in-place advisory northeast of Edmonton
A man is under arrest after residents northeast of Edmonton were asked to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
'The new normal': Why housing starts are declining in Windsor-Essex
According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) new builds are falling below projections.
-
11 people arrested in shoplifting crackdown
The Windsor Police Service Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested 11 people and seized $4,500 in stolen merchandise during the latest crackdown on shoplifting.
-
Windsor fire crews called out Friday morning
The call was upgraded to a working fire around 7:30 a.m. and was declared out around 8:30 a.m.
Regina
-
Regina fire department shuts down city hall homeless encampment
Regina’s Fire Chief Layne Jackson says he has enacted the Fire Safety Act at the city hall tent encampment meaning those living there must vacate the area as soon as possible.
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to receive report from French manufacturer on LRT axle hub today
OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group will receive a report today that could provide the green light for light-rail transit service to resume on Monday morning.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Ottawa could see severe thunderstorms, heavy rain today
Hot and humid day in store heading into the final weekend of July
-
Here's what you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 this weekend
A section of Hwy. 417 will be closed between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers' union slams government 'attack ads' amid contract talks
The head of the union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is accusing the provincial government of utilizing "attack ads" in an attempt to undermine contract negotiations.
-
North Battleford ICU closed for more than two weeks, memo shows
Battlefords Union Hospital is currently in the midst of a 22 day long closure, a leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) memo shows.
-
'Do we have too many managers': Saskatoon councillor to request formal review of city jobs
A Saskatoon city councillor is proposing an in-depth investigation into city jobs as part of budget discussions.