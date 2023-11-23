MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Tickets for Karl Tremblay memorial sell out in 20 minutes

    Tickets for the ceremony honouring Karl Tremblay, the late lead singer of the Cowboys Fringants, sold out within minutes of going on sale.

    The event sold out about 20 minutes after going on sale for the evening, which will take place on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at Montreal's Bell Centre. A limited number of passes were available to the general public.

    Tremblay died on Nov. 15 after battling prostate cancer for several years. The Cowboys Fringants were immediately overwhelmed by a wave of love ever since.

    Premier François Legault announced the creation of a register of condolences and the lowering of the Quebec flag on the central tower of the Parliament Building on Nov. 28.

    The band received numerous awards, including the Médaille d'honneur de l'Assemblée nationale for its contribution to the promotion of the French language and francophone music.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2023.

