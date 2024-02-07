MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Tickets for IKEA Valentine's dinner sold out everywhere except Quebec City

    An IKEA sign is shown at a location in East Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) An IKEA sign is shown at a location in East Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    It's a twist on a Valentine's Day classic: candlelight, wine... and Swedish meatballs.

    IKEA -- known for its cafeteria options almost as much as its ready-to-assemble furniture -- is holding a special 'Valentine's Dinner for 2' event on Feb. 14.

    Tickets are sold out across the country, with one exception: Quebec City.

    If you're hoping to nab a final spot, tickets can only be purchased at the IKEA restaurant checkout. The price is $34.99 for three-course meal for two people and $5.99 per children’s meal ticket.

    Menu options include soups, salads, fish, desserts and, of course, meatballs (and don't worry -- the food is real, not made of plastic and fastened to the plate with zip-ties).

