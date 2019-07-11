Featured Video
Thunderstorms expected in Quebec on Thursday
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 8:07AM EDT
Environment Canada issued a warning Thursday morning that there could be severe storms in the afternoon or evening in several areas of southern and central Quebec.
The warning includes Montreal and its suburbs, the Laurentians, the Maniwaki region north of Ottawa, as well as areas east of the Saint Lawrence River.
Environment Canada warns that strong wind gusts can damage buildings, uproot trees, take large vehicles off the road, and surprise boaters.
Heavy rain, possibly up to 20 mm, could fall in a short time.
Meanwhile temperatures will stay hot and it will remain very humid even after the storms move through.
