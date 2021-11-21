MONTREAL -- Three young men were seriously injured and one is in critical condition following a stabbing as bars closed early Sunday morning in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that the assault occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. at the corner of Robert-Bourassa and de Maisonneuve boulevards.

The three young men were injured "as a result of an altercation that got out of hand," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The man fighting for his life in the hospital is 29 years old, the SPVM said.

The other two men, who are in stable condition are 25 and 27 years old.

Investigators are working to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the attack. They are trying to collect images of the event.

Investigators will speak to the victims once their health permits.

No arrests had been made by Sunday morning.