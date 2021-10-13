MONTREAL -- Three young men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a triple homicide in August in east-end Montreal.

Montreal police announced early in the morning that they had made multiple arrests during an operation, over two months later, over the shooting in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

After searches in Montreal and Laval, the three men were arrested, as well as a young women, though police said this last arrest was not related to the homicides.

The three arrested were aged 23, 25 and 26. The woman arrested is 25 years old. Police haven't explained why they said her arrest was "unrelated to the triple homicide" or why it was included in the same news release.

The police service said more details will be released "at the end of the police operation."

The Aug. 2 shooting shook the neighbourhood and prompted calls for action from from community members and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said at the time the rise of gun violence in Montreal "was disturbing."

Montreal police responded to multiple calls at 7 p.m. about shots were fired in the direction of a group of five men at an apartment building at 9301 Perras Blvd., near 54th Avenue.

By 9:30 p.m. that evening, police confirmed one of the victims had died; the second succumbed to his injuries just before midnight and a third died of his injuries early the next morning. Two of them were 29 years old and the third was 63.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.