Three-year-old found unconscious in Longueuil swimming pool: police
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 5:21PM EDT Last Updated Monday, August 2, 2021 5:28PM EDT
A file photo of a Longueuil police cruiser.
LONGUEUIL -- A three-year-old boy was found unconscious in private Longueuil swimming pool Monday.
Police responded to the call at around 2:40 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.
The child was quickly transported to hospital on Montreal’s South Shore.
Police did not immediately provide further information.