MONTREAL -- A World Cup speedskating event in Calgary and short-track competitions in Montreal and Laval, Que., have been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The International Skating Union announced Monday that the first World Cup speedskating events of the 2020-21 season, including one in Calgary from Dec. 11 to 13, have been cancelled.

The ISU also wiped out the first two World Cup short-track events of the season, in Montreal from Nov. 6 to 8, and Laval from Nov. 13 to 15.

For speedskating, the ISU says it is evaluating a hub concept in Netherlands as an alternative to the first four World Cups.

Events in Tomaszow-Mazowiecki, Poland (Nov. 13 to 15), Stavanger, Norway (Nov. 20 to 22) and Salt Lake City (Dec. 4 to 6) also are off the schedule.

The ISU says it is still evaluating whether to go ahead with short-track events in Seoul from Dec. 11 to 13 and Beijing from Dec. 18 to 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 31, 2020.