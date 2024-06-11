MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Three times as many Quebecers live in flood-risk areas, based on new map

    Houses are flooded near the Bras-du-Nord river Monday, May 1, 2023 in downtown Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press) Houses are flooded near the Bras-du-Nord river Monday, May 1, 2023 in downtown Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
    Quebec is launching a consultation on the regulation of flood-prone areas, but concerned elected officials are denouncing the fact that residents are being consulted before they even know if they live in one of the new zones at risk of flooding.

    According to the environment ministry, three times as many Quebecers live in areas at risk of flooding, based on the new way of mapping flood zones.

    But in Pointe-Calumet, in the Laurentians, almost the entire territory would be considered a flood zone under the new regulations, according to the mayor.

    "Ninety-six per cent of homes are currently in a flood zone," Sonia Fontaine told The Canadian Press after consulting the preliminary maps, compared with just 20 homes out of 2,500 in the past.

    As of Tuesday morning, the mayor had not yet communicated this information to the population.

    "These data are not definitive", she explained, pointing out that the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM) had arrived at these conclusions using the government's new methodology for mapping flood zones.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 11, 2024.

