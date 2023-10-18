Montreal

    • Three teens injured after gunfire in RDP

    Three teenagers are in hospital after gunshots rang out in Montreal's east-end Rivière-des-Prairies district. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria) Three teenagers are in hospital after gunshots rang out in Montreal's east-end Rivière-des-Prairies district. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

    Three teenagers are in hospital after gunshots rang out in Montreal's east-end Rivière-des-Prairies district.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday about gunfire near Armand-Bombardier Boulevard and André-Ampère Street.

    When officers arrived on the scene, they found the three injured 16-year-old boys.

    They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their lives are not expected to be in danger.

    No arrests have been made, but Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin confirmed that several shell casings were found in the area.

    Montreal police investigators, including the canine unit and forensic technicians, are working to determine the events leading up to the gunfire.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News