Three teens injured after gunfire in RDP

Three teenagers are in hospital after gunshots rang out in Montreal's east-end Rivière-des-Prairies district.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday about gunfire near Armand-Bombardier Boulevard and André-Ampère Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the three injured 16-year-old boys.

They were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their lives are not expected to be in danger.

No arrests have been made, but Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin confirmed that several shell casings were found in the area.

Montreal police investigators, including the canine unit and forensic technicians, are working to determine the events leading up to the gunfire.