Three teens arrested after lifeguard injured at Sherbrooke, Que. pool

Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection with a lifeguard's reported assault at a public pool in Sherbrooke, Que. on July 3.

Sherbrooke police (SPS) said the teens, ages 13 to 14, presented themselves to police, accompanied by their parents.

After meeting with investigators, they were released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

A case of assault causing bodily harm was referred to a prosecutor at the youth tribunal.

The SPS has learned that, on the day of the alleged incident, the lifeguard was assigned to supervise a swimming pool in Parc des Optimistes on Terrill Street.

The employee allegedly told a group of teens that they were not respecting certain pool rules.

When the lifeguard returned to his post, the teens allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall into the pool.

He suffered a back injury and filed a report with police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 12, 2023.