Three teens arrested after lifeguard injured at Sherbrooke, Que. pool
Three teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection with a lifeguard's reported assault at a public pool in Sherbrooke, Que. on July 3.
Sherbrooke police (SPS) said the teens, ages 13 to 14, presented themselves to police, accompanied by their parents.
After meeting with investigators, they were released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.
A case of assault causing bodily harm was referred to a prosecutor at the youth tribunal.
The SPS has learned that, on the day of the alleged incident, the lifeguard was assigned to supervise a swimming pool in Parc des Optimistes on Terrill Street.
The employee allegedly told a group of teens that they were not respecting certain pool rules.
When the lifeguard returned to his post, the teens allegedly pushed him, causing him to fall into the pool.
He suffered a back injury and filed a report with police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 12, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Allegations of historic sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
The science behind 'forever chemicals' and why they're bad for us
Forever chemicals that harm humans and don't break down in the environment are causing health concerns for people and wildlife, but a new classification system could help reduce our exposure.
3 in 5 Canadian employees experiencing more workplace stress this year, new survey finds
A new poll has found that three in five Canadian employees say their mental health has worsened over the last year due to workplace stress. More than half of workers also say employers aren’t doing enough to help.
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
28-year-old Vermont woman falls to her death while hiking in B.C.
A 28-year-old woman is dead after officials say she fell while on a 'technical and advanced-level hike' near Whistler, B.C.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Why the interest rate increased and why it's not 'what workers want to hear'
Canada's central bank hiked interest rates on Wednesday, which could have an impact on the labour market but a limited effect on homeowners, one expert says.
This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes
Researchers have created an air monitoring device that can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air within just five minutes of being in a room, potentially revolutionizing long-term management of the virus.
Toronto
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
-
Chow to officially become Toronto mayor, vows to bring change
Olivia Chow is set to officially take office as mayor of Toronto today, becoming the first person of colour to lead Canada's most populous city.
-
Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Toronto 'Mission Impossible' screening
A week after sharing his displeasure with Toronto's traffic, Tom Cruise has returned to the city to surprise fans at a screening of 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.'
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historic sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Stop attacks against interim AFN chief, New Brunswick leader implores at assembly
A First Nations leader from New Brunswick is imploring others to help stop social-media attacks targeting the new interim chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend
If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton county closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore road after a sinkhole developed.
-
Local coupon book helps BBBS during pandemic, help still needed
Rally for Restaurants created an alliance during the pandemic but participants say there continues to be a need
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is changing lifejacket rules for kids ages 12 and under. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government appears to be set to pass a new bill that would make it mandatory for children aged 12 and under to wear lifejackets on boats.
-
Northeastern Ont. communities lift fire bans
The fire bans put in place because of the devastating forest fire season in Ontario are starting to be lifted.
-
Reaction to plan to put new art gallery, library in Sudbury’s city hall
City councillors in Sudbury had a chance Tuesday to review a proposal to build a new library and art gallery inside Tom Davies Square.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Firearms, drugs and illegal tobacco seized in Strathmore bust
Three residents of Rocky View County are facing charges in connection with a bust at a rural property earlier this week, Mounties say.
-
Fire crews extinguish blaze at Shepard Landfill
Calgary firefighters used heavy equipment to knock down a fire in a composting pile at a city landfill Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
Turtle tunnels working to save wildlife in Waterloo region
Two tunnels installed in Waterloo region to help wildlife cross the street safely appear to be working.
-
Man believed to have broken in to Kitchener apartment to target previous tenant
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video who allegedly broke into a Kitchener apartment building.
-
40' long sinkhole closes down stretch of Lakeshore road near Grand Bend
If you’re heading to Lambton shores this week, you might need to take a detour after Lambton county closed off a large stretch of Lakeshore road after a sinkhole developed.
Vancouver
-
Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike
Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.
-
Surrey Police Service members offered bonus vacation hours to stay on payroll
The chief of the Surrey Police Service has offered a vacation incentive to its officers if they remain with the municipal force, which Mayor Brenda Locke has pledged to disband in favour of keeping the RCMP.
-
Cyclists flag concerns about crowded bike lanes as popularity of electric micromobility vehicles grows
A growing number of people are rolling around the city on electric micromobility vehicles, which include e-bikes, e-scooters and e-unicycles. But some cyclists are raising concerns about the lack of space on bike lanes as these new forms of transportation become popular.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Shower and storm risk this afternoon
A few showers and thunderstorms are making their way through parts of northeastern Alberta this morning.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.
Windsor
-
Cause listed as 'undetermined' in Windsor house fire
Crews were called to the scene on Brant Street near Marentette Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Langlois Ave has reopened after police investigation
Windsor police say Langlois Avenue has reopened after an investigation.
Regina
-
Damaged pole causing large power outage in southeast Regina
SaskPower says crews are working to repair a damaged pole following an accident that caused a large power outage in southeast Regina on Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Regina city council to discuss revisions to alcohol consumption bylaw, removal of heritage building
Alcohol consumption in parks and the potential demolition of a 99-year-old heritage building are on the agenda for Wednesday's city council meeting in Regina.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
-
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open to cars during 417 closure this weekend
The Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Ottawa will be open to cars this coming weekend while a section of Highway 417 is closed for construction.
-
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Saskatoon
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strike
As the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
-
YXE Street Eats digging in to Saskatoon festival scene
The organizers behind YXE Streets Eats are hoping Saskatoon has an appetite for a new food festival.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.