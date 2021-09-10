MONTREAL -- Three teenagers were arrested in Joliette, Que. after a midday armed robbery that involved kidnapping and ended in a collision with a school bus.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) report that three armed teens allegedly broke into a store around 3 p.m. and took hostages on Antonio-Barrette Blvd. in the town of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, which is part of the Joliette Regional County Municipality.

"Armed individuals broke into the store and kidnapped employees and customers," the police said. "They stole items and then fled in a car. Fortunately, no one in the store was injured."

Police located the suspect vehicle soon after, and while the alleged assailants were trying to flee from police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a school bus at the Highway 131 and Firestone St. intersection.

Police reported no injuries in the crash.

"Two of the three suspects fled on foot, but all were apprehended by police and taken to the police station for questioning," the SQ said.

Three teenage males (17, 18, and 19 years old) from the Montreal area were arrested and are currently in custody.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Joliette today on charges.