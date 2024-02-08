Three suspicious fires in Montreal, days after multiple cases of arson

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three more suspicious fires just two days after being called to four cases of arson on the island.

The first occurred at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Alexis-Nihon Boulevard in the Saint-Laurent borough.

"When the fire department arrived on site, they located three vehicles on fire and a fourth vehicle that was about to catch fire, as well as part of a house," explains Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

Montreal firefighters extinguished the flames, limiting the damage.

A little over an hour later, at 2:40 a.m., Montreal police received a 911 call about a fire on Hanover Road near Graham Boulevard in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR).

"When police arrived on site, a broken window was found by the fire department," said Brabant. "An incendiary object was found inside the house. There were people inside the house, but they were not injured."

The home suffered minor damages.

Shortly after, at 3 a.m., a third fire broke out after an incendiary device was thrown through the window of a reception hall on des Nations Street in the Saint-Laurent borough.

The files have been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad, and there have been no arrests.