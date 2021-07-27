MONTREAL -- Three people arrested in connection with an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl are expected to make a court appearance late Tuesday evening.

Two of the men are 21 years old, while the third suspect is 22, according to Montreal police. It's not yet known what possible charges they could face.

A fourth person was arrested earlier in the day and has since been released.

Montreal police called off the search after the teen presented herself at a police station at 7 a.m.

"The suspect identified in the Amber Alert was arrested at 10:40 a.m.," confirmed Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Three other men were arrested in connection with this event."

At around 11 p.m. Monday night, a 911 call alerted police about an altercation between a young man and a teenage girl outside of a restaurant on St. Charles Blvd. in Kirkland, according to SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The man allegedly forced the teenager into a car and drove off before police arrived.

Police issued the Amber Alert at 6:20 a.m. after they said the teen was abducted.

With files from Joe Lofaro