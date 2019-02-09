

The Canadian Press





At least three snowmobilers collided with vehicles in Quebec on Saturday, according to Surete du Quebec.

The most serious incident was in St-Nazaire in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, where a 62-year-old man was fatally struck by a car.

In St-Lin-Laurentides, another snowmobile enthusiast was also hit by a car. The man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

In Frampton, a woman was ejected from her snowmobile after colliding with a car. Police said she was conscious while being transported to hospital and her injuries appeared to be minor.