Three snowmobilers across Quebec injured in collisions with cars
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 9, 2019 6:22PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 9, 2019 6:26PM EST
At least three snowmobilers collided with vehicles in Quebec on Saturday, according to Surete du Quebec.
The most serious incident was in St-Nazaire in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, where a 62-year-old man was fatally struck by a car.
In St-Lin-Laurentides, another snowmobile enthusiast was also hit by a car. The man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital in critical condition.
In Frampton, a woman was ejected from her snowmobile after colliding with a car. Police said she was conscious while being transported to hospital and her injuries appeared to be minor.
