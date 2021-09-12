Advertisement
Three people stabbed in Cote-des-Neiges
Published Sunday, September 12, 2021 4:29PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, September 12, 2021 5:13PM EDT
Part of Goyer St. in Cote-des-Neiges has been blocked off while police investigate the stabbing of three people.
MONTREAL -- Two women and one man were stabbed in Cote-des-Neiges, on Goyer St. near Hudson Ave. They have been hospitalized and their condition is currently unknown.
The suspect, male, was sent to hospital as well. His condition is also unclear.
Police received 911 calls around 3 p.m.
Police are still at the scene and a perimeter has been established, the SPVM confirms.