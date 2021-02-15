SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- Three individuals have been arrested after an eventful evening in Sherbrooke in a case that is likely related to drug trafficking.

At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, the Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) went to the Albert Hotel on King Street after gunshots were heard.

There, police found a 54-year-old man who was ''pepper sprayed in the face by two individuals '', according to police spokesman, Martin Carrier.

According to information gathered by police, the two suspects "opened fire with a rifle in the hallway of the building."

A large security perimeter was established and around 20 people were evacuated as the police began to search for the suspects.

The police did not find the two individuals at the scene, but at around 1:45 a.m., someone called police after hearing a scream inside a residence on Dorval Street.

After they arrived on the scene, the Sherbrooke police discovers '' a rifle and pepper spray '', explained Martin Carrier.

The three individuals who were in the residence were arrested: a 43-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman.

Police believe the arrested people have something to do with the altercation that took place at the hotel hours earlier.

An investigation is underway.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.