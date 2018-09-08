Featured Video
Three pedestrians recovering following separate overnight collisions
A pedestrian in the Ville-Marie borough was struck by a car at the corner of Jeanne Mance and Rene-Levesque while crossing on a red light. He was the third pedestrian to be hit by a car between Saturday and Sunday. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 9:53PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 2:13PM EDT
Three pedestrians were struck and injured by passing cars in less than 24 hours.
Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 60's was hit while crossing Jeanne-Mance St. and Rene-Levesque Boulevard at a red light.
A woman in her 30's hit him with her car, and was later treated for nervous shock.
The victim remains critical.
Around 3 a.m., another man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of St. Denis And Mount Royal Ave, but not critically wounded.
On Saturday afternoon, a 34-year-old man was hit by a taxi while crossing the street.
The collision took place at the corner of Bourbonniere Ave. and St. Catherine St. in Hochelaga when the cab was turning west into the intersection.
The man was unconscious when paramedics arrived, and was rushed to hospital.
The 56-year-old driver was treated at the scene for shock, and the victim is being treated for head injuries.
The area is currently closed off for investigators.
