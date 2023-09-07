Three Olympic gold-medallists officially join the Montreal PWHL team

Three Canadian Olympians have become the first members of the Montreal team in the Women's Professional Hockey League, the league announced on Thursday morning.

They are forwards Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, and goalkeeper Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Details of the deals are not yet known. Salaries have not been disclosed, but the PWHL has already indicated that they will range from US$35,000 to US$80,000 per season.

The three players, along with Montreal team general manager Danièle Sauvageau, will meet members of the media at lunchtime at Centre 21.02 in Verdun.

All three were members of the Canadian team that won gold at the most recent Olympic Winter Games and finished second at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

The deals come a day after it was announced that fellow Canadians Sarah Nurse, Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast had been signed by Toronto.

The inaugural season of the PWHL kicks off in January with teams in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, St. Paul-Minneapolis and New York.