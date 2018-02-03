Three new parks coming to Southwest borough
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 12:31PM EST
City officials in the Southwest borough are asking residents for feedback on the construction of three new parks in Griffintown and Little Burgundy.
The three parks, which have yet to be named, will be located at:
- St Thomas and Ottawa
- Peel and Ottawa
- Ann and Ottawa
The first consultation was held Wednesday night at the Ecole de Technologie Superieure.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the parks are part of an effort to “create an attractive and inclusive living environment for residents of the area.”
A public workshop to discuss the design of two of the parks will be held on March 21 while a third meeting to present sketches will take place in the spring.
