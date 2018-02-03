

CTV Montreal





City officials in the Southwest borough are asking residents for feedback on the construction of three new parks in Griffintown and Little Burgundy.

The three parks, which have yet to be named, will be located at:

St Thomas and Ottawa

Peel and Ottawa

Ann and Ottawa

The first consultation was held Wednesday night at the Ecole de Technologie Superieure.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the parks are part of an effort to “create an attractive and inclusive living environment for residents of the area.”

A public workshop to discuss the design of two of the parks will be held on March 21 while a third meeting to present sketches will take place in the spring.