BOUCHERVILLE, QUE -- Three members of a Quebec congregation have been arrested for sexual offences allegedly committed against young boys over three decades between the 1950s and 1980s.

The offences allegedly occurred in Rawdon in Lanaudiere, Montreal and Havre-Saint-Pierre on the North Shore.

Jean-Maurice O’Leary, 82, Claude Gariepy, 73, and a 93-year-old man were arrested in seniors' residences in Joliette, Montreal and Rigaud on June 25 and 30, and face charges of gross indecency and indecent assault, according to Quebec's provincial police, the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

Two men were arrested Thursday and one Tuesday morning.

“The alleged events took place between 1953 and 1982 when these members of a congregation were responsible for the education and supervision of underage victims in various educational colleges in Quebec,” the police said in a statement.

The 93-year-old man's name is being withheld as police verify certain facts from the 1950s.

The SQ did not clarify whether the men were members of the clergy or whether they were from the same congregation.

The arrests come a week after five members of the Saint-Viateur Clerics congregation were arrested on similar charges.

There is already a class action lawsuit by approximately 270 alleged victims against the same organization, the Clerics of St-Viateur, but the police operation is a new development.

The investigation is continuing and the SQ has identified several victims.

Anyone with information on the three men can contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.

This is a developing story and will be updated.