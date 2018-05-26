

The Canadian Press





The three men reported missing on Tuesday in Bas-Saint-Laurent were found Saturday morning after search efforts continued in the Mont-Carmel area.

All-terrain vehicles and helicopters were used to try and track the men: 75-year-old Leon Drapeau, from Mont Carmel, and two Montrealers - Pierre Barriere, 57, and Roland Filion, 78.

It was a 911 call from a citizen shortly after 10 a.m. that alerted authorities to an unconscuious person on the ground in an area near Saint-Athanase.

A Surete du Quebec helicopter landed near the scene, and rescuers had to descend to the site with a cable.

The man - identified by police as Leon Drapeau - was transported to a hospital in Riviere-du-Loup, where he was pronounced dead.

The two other men were found, alive, in a nearby cabin - but in "difficult" physical condition: hungry, thirsty, and without medication.

They were given water and food on-site, an SQ spokesperson said, and transported to hospital for further care.

It was there they found out the news of their friend's death.

The trio went into the forest on Tuesday and were expected to return by evening.

When they didn't turn up, searches were conducted by twenty police officers, over an area spanning over 10 kilometers.

According to the SQ, the survivors told police their vehicle got stuck in the forest. It was located six kilometers from the chalet where the two other hikers had taken refuge.