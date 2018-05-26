

The Canadian Press





The three men reported missing on Tuesday in Bas-Saint-Laurent were found Saturday morning after search efforts continued in the Mont-Carmel area.

All-terrain vehicles and helicopters were used to try and track the men: 75-year-old Leon Drapeau, from Mont Carmel, and two Montrealers - Pierre Barriere, 57, and Roland Filion, 78.

It was a 911 call from a citizen shortly after 10 a.m. that alerted authorities to an unconscuious person on the ground in an area near Saint-Athanase.

A Surete du Quebec helicopter landed near the scene, and the man was transported to a hospital in Riviere-du-Loup.

The two other men were found, alive, in a nearby cabin - but in "difficult" physical condition.

They were given water and food on-site, an SQ spokesperson said, and transported to hospital for further care.

The three men have health problems that require regular medication. They went into the forest on Tuesday and were expected to return by evening

The searches were conducted by twenty police officers, over an area spanning over 10 kilometers.