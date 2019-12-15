MONTREAL -- Three men were stabbed after breaking and entering into a housing unit in the Parc-Extension sector in Montreal on Saturday evening.

At approximately 10 p.m. a 911 call reported the presence of four intruders in a residence on Durocher St., where a fight broke out. Pepper spray was also used, according to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Two men, 24 and 34 years old, were stabbed in the upper body. They were taken to hospital where their medical condition was described as stable on Sunday morning. A third individual, 27, suffered minor arm injuries.

The four suspects fled on foot and were still wanted on Sunday morning.

The SPVM investigation is continuing with investigators busy interviewing witnesses.

A forensic technician was also called to the scene and the police are looking for surveillance cameras that could have captured images of the suspects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.