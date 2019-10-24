MONTREAL - At least three people were shot in Montreal North on Thursday.

Police were called to the corner of Matte Ave. and Pierre St. just before 9:30 p.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire.

Officers found three victims: men in their 30s who had been shot in the lower body.

They were rushed to the hospital and were conscious.

Police erected a large perimeter. Investigators and a canine unit were dispatched to the scene.

This story will be updated