Three men shot in Montreal North
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:03PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 10:44PM EDT
MONTREAL - At least three people were shot in Montreal North on Thursday.
Police were called to the corner of Matte Ave. and Pierre St. just before 9:30 p.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire.
Officers found three victims: men in their 30s who had been shot in the lower body.
They were rushed to the hospital and were conscious.
Police erected a large perimeter. Investigators and a canine unit were dispatched to the scene.
This story will be updated
Latest Montreal News
- Kane scores twice to lead Sharks over Canadiens 4-2
- The REM is still on schedule, but some still have 'serious concerns'
- Blocked by years of downtown construction, Cafe Ferrari will shut down
- A South Shore parent is opening a new day-centre for adults with autism
- EMSB files second court challenge against Bill 21, citing gender bias