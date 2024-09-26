MONTREAL
    • Three men face attempted murder charges

    Three men appeared in court in Quebec City on Wednesday and Thursday charged with attempted murder with a firearm. Photo taken on February 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot) Three men appeared in court in Quebec City on Wednesday and Thursday charged with attempted murder with a firearm. Photo taken on February 29, 2024. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
    Three men appeared before the Quebec City court on Wednesday and Thursday for attempted murder with a firearm.

    The three individuals were arrested on Wednesday by the Serious Crimes Unit and investigators from the MALSAIN project of the Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ), according to a statement issued by the Quebec City police.

    They were arrested in Longueuil and Montreal before appearing via videoconference in court.

    The three men, two aged 21 and one aged 25, face charges of attempting to cause death with a firearm, discharging a firearm, and intentionally discharging a firearm.

    Meanwhile, the police investigation, conducted as part of the fight against gun violence, is ongoing, the SPVQ noted. 

    -This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 26, 2024.

