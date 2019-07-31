

The Canadian Press





Fraud charges have been laid in New Brunswick against two adults and a teenager from Quebec.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Fredericton Police Force have investigated at least seven cases of fraudulent purchases in Fredericton, Woodstock, and Moncton between July 22 and July 26.

Credit cards and fake IDs were used to buy jewelry and pay for accommodation. In some cases, the transaction was not accepted.

Two men and a 17-year-old teenager, all three from Laval, were arrested last Friday in Moncton.

On Monday, the teenager appeared in Moncton Provincial Court. He has been released on bail but will have to return to court on September 10.

The two adults are Jamal Ibrahim, 19, and Haitam Samdi, 18. They appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday, July 30 and were denied bail. They will be appearing again in court in Moncton on August 13.