Three largest unions in Quebec form a common front for upcoming public sector negotiations

Quebec's three largest labour organizations announced the creation of a common front for the 2023 public sector collective agreement negotiations Sunday morning.

The alliance between the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) and the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ) will include coordination of their demands at the bargaining table and a non-binding agreement between the different organizations.

"The message we want to send today is that we are together," said CSQ president Eric Gingras at a news conference in Montreal.

He hopes that the common front can "avoid the psychodrama of negotiations in Quebec and not have to wait two years to settle collective agreements."

The last public sector agreements - some of which have just been adopted and others are still pending - will expire in one year, on March 31, 2023. But the unions must by law file their applications by the end of October this year.

Said requests will be fine-tuned in the coming months, but CSN vice-president Francois Enault warned that "with the current inflation, our expectations will be adjusted accordingly."

"The pandemic has demonstrated the importance of public services, but also their fragility," he said, arguing that better wages and working conditions would help address the shortage of workers in critical jobs.

Common front representatives said they were open to adding independent unions to their coalition.