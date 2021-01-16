VAL-D'OR, QUE. -- A collision between a vehicle driven by a man in his 80s and a police patrol car left three seriously injured during the night from Friday to Saturday in Val-d'Or, Abitibi-Temiscamingue Quebec.

The collision occurred on Route 117, at around 12:30 a.m., in the Louvicourt sector.

"We are talking about a head-on collision that occurred between a pickup truck and a Lac-Simon police service patrol vehicle... So it was the SQ police of the MRC de la Vallée-de-l'Or who intervened in this collision," said Surete du Quebec spokesperson Sergeant Beatrice Dorsainville.

An SQ investigation is looking into the circumstances that led to the head-on collision.

It was not snowing in the area at that time.

"The two police officers who were in the patrol vehicle suffered serious injuries, but we do not fear for their lives," said Dorsainville.

The driver of the truck, however, was in critical condition when transported to the hospital, but his condition has since stabilized.

"A reconstructionist and an investigator went there to analyze the scene. There is an investigation underway to determine the exact causes and circumstances surrounding this collision," said the SQ spokesperson.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2021.