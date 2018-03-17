

The Canadian Press





A driver is in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday morning in Lochaber, Outaouais.

Around 3 a.m., a driver lost control of her vehicle on Route 148 and collided with a car travelling in the opposite lane.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was critically injured, and authorities fear for his life. The passenger was also injured, albeit less severely.

The Jaws of Life were needed to pull the female driver from her vehicle. She's expected to survive her injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is still unknown.