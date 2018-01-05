

CTV Montreal





Three people in their 20s were seriously injured in a house explosion in Mirabel Friday morning, including two in critical condition with severe burns.

Police say they received a 911 call about explosions heard shortly after 4:15 a.m. at the home on Saint-Michel St.





The two men who were badly burned have been sent to Montreal’s burn centre for treatment. The woman, who was on the first floor of the home, was less severely injured, and was transported to St. Jerome Hospital. The men were both on the floor below her when the explosions occurred.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion.





Police would not confirm reports the three were tenants in the house but did say the house was for rent. Investigators have not yet met the owner of the house.

More details to come.