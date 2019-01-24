

CTV Montreal





Three people were injured by a gas leak Wednesday evening in Anjou.

Around 10 p.m. people at Nortek and Ventrol, on Parcours St. near Ray Lawson Blvd., complained of feeling ill.

Paramedics arrived to treat the people, and one man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined a gas leak had occurred.

The workplace health and safety board, the CNESST, will continue investigating.