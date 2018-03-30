

The Canadian Press





Three people suffered serious injuries in a drunk driving incident in St-Hyacinthe on Thursday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., a motorist who was under the influence of alcohol veered from his lane while driving on St-Pierre St. West. He struck a car travelling in the opposite direction.

All three people in the other car suffered serious injuries.

The alleged drunk driver, who is in his 20s, was arrested.