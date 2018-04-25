

CTV Montreal





A youth from Kuujuaq had to be rushed to hospital in Montreal after a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle and a police car.

The incident happened Wednesday in Quebec's far North.

Officers from the Kativik Regional Police Corps said they were on patrol when an ATV crashed into a squad car.

All three people on the ATV were injured, and the driver had her blood tested for alcohol because officers believed she was drunk.

Six investigators from Quebec's Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) will look into the crash.