MONTREAL -- Just under 30 per cent of Canadians surveyed in a recent poll feel their province is doing a worse job of managing the second wave of COVID-19, while a quarter of those surveyed feels the same way about the federal government's response.

A new Association for Canadians Studies (ACS) and Leger survey found just 14 per cent of the 1,516 Canadians asked found Justin Trudeau's government was doing a better job of managing the second wave as compared to its response in March.

Over half of those surveyed (54 per cent) felt the Liberals were doing about the same as they did in the first wave, while a 25 per cent said Trudeau is doing a worse job.

In Quebec, 19 per cent of those asked felt Francois Legault's CAQ government was doing a better job managing things in the second wave, while 30 per cent felt he was doing a worse job.

Albertans were particularly hard on Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party's handing of the second wave with 39 per cent responding that the province's handling of the second wave was worse than the first.

Just under one-in-five (18 per cent) of Quebecers feel the federal government is doing a worse job during the second wave, which is the lowest of all the provinces.

Seventy-three per cent of those who felt Canada is doing a good job during the second wave said keeping the economy going and some businesses open is what the feds are doing well.

In contrast, 63 per cent said the Trudeau government's slowness in increasing public health measures is what they are doing worse.

Though some have criticized the Legault government's closing of bars, gyms and restaurants during the second wave, 68 per cent of those surveyed said: "they responded well by closing certain businesses and limiting activities to control the spread of the virus."

Sixty-two per cent of Quebecers surveyed also felt, however, that the provincial government should have taken care of the problems in seniors' homes before the second wave arrived.

The survey was conducted between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25.