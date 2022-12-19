Three hospitalized, at least one seriously injured as cars crash into Montreal mall

A man in his 50s was in critical condition Monday evening after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine.

The man was getting out of his parked car at around 4 p.m. when he was hit by a moving vehicle, according to Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

The collision took place outside the Galleries Lachine mall, near Remembrance St. and 32nd Ave.

The crash caused the two vehicles to crash into the mall near the Pharmaprix and Maxi stores, the police spokesperson said.

The female passenger in the vehicle that was hit was also hospitalized. Her age and condition were not known by police.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the other car, a 73-year-old man, was hospitalized for nervous shock.

Police are still investigating what may have caused the collision.