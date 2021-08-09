MARIEVILLE, QUE. -- Three homes in Marieville, about 45 minutes southeast of Montreal, were damaged by fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called at 3:45 a.m. Monday to respond to the blaze on St-Césaire Street.

The flames spread to three residences. Some of the buildings were still under construction, but one house was occupied and the people had to be evacuated from the home.

The investigation to determine the cause of the blaze has been turned over to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), confirmed spokesperson Aurélie Guindon.

An analysis of the scene, as well as forensic examinations will be conducted during the day on Monday to determine the cause of the blaze.