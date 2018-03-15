

CTV Montreal





Police are searching for three men who attacked the residents of a St. Laurent home late Wednesday night.

The invaders knocked on the door of a home on Khabil Gibran St. at 11:50 p.m., and when the resident unlocked the door, three masked men forced their way inside and assaulted the man.

The masked men struck the victim in the head, then ransacked the house before running off.

It does not appear that they stole anything.

The home invaders left in a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Police and paramedics were called, and they took the man to hospital to be treated for head injuries.

A woman in the house at the time was treated at the scene for shock.

Police do not have a motive for the attack.