MONTREAL -- Three families were evacuated following a fire in a residential building on Drake Street in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough early Friday morning.

About 40 firefighters were called to the scene around 5:20 a.m. and noticed flames emerging from the second floor of the building.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Montreal fire department's Daniel Girard said there was some work being done inside the building.

De l’Église Avenue is currently closed to traffic between De La Vérendrye Boulevard and Angers Street.