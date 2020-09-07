MONTREAL -- Three people are dead, including a teenage girl, following a car crash in Trois-Rives on Monday.

According to the Surete du Quebec, emergency services were called at 5:10 about a head-on collision near kilometre 34 of Rte-155.

A car and sports utility vehicle were involved in the collision. When first responders arrived, both drivers were in critical condition. Both men later succumbed to their injuries.

Three other people in the SUV suffered serious injuries. One of them, a teenage girl, also died in hospital.

The driver of the car was a male in his 40s while the SUV's driver was a male in his 50s.

Police said there does not appear to be a criminal element to the crash and said fatigue may have played a role.