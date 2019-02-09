

The Canadian Press





Three people are dead and 11 are in the hospital after an overnight fire in a Longueuil apartment complex.

The flames broke out at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the building on Toulouse St.

Strong winds made it difficult for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

14 people were transported to the hospital, where three of them died.

There is no fear for the lives of the 11 others wounded, according to the Ghislain Vallières of the Longueuil Urban Police Service (SPAL).

A tenant is still missing, but everything indicates that the individual was not at home during the fire.

Temperatures dropped below minus 20 degrees Celsius overnight with the windchill.

Three buses were dispatched to the scene to keep tenants in the building warm.

Red Cross teams were on hand to provide comfort and help the victims.

The ice formed by a large amount of water used to fight the flames also made travel in the area dangerous

A large security perimeter has been established around the building.

The perimeter encompasses Toulouse, Perigny, and Terrasse Turcotte streets.

SPAL investigators were on site early Saturday morning to collect information from evacuees and first responders.

They will continue their investigation inside the rubble when they have safe access to the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.