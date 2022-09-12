Three charged in Quebec City after dozens of sled dogs allegedly found gassed, frozen, and hanging
WARNING: The content in the video above and the details in this story may be disturbing.
Quebec provincial police say three people are facing animal cruelty charges in Quebec City in connection with the alleged discovery adult dogs and puppies gassed, frozen to death in freezers, and hanging at a sled dog company.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said Antoine Simard, 41, Elisabeth Leclerc, 39, and 58-year-old Édouard Parent were charged with animal cruelty and neglect charges in the Quebec City courthouse on Thursday after being arrested the day prior.
The investigation into the Expedition Mi-Loup sled dog company in Saint-Jean-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, Que. began in April after a tip about adult huskies and puppies that were found frozen to death in freezers. Police allege the offences happened between 2008 and 2020.
The sled dog operation was featured in a W5 investigation in February looking into the dog sledding industry.
- READ MORE: Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
Shay Lee, an animal rights activist, said she was one of those who tipped off authorities after speaking to employees at the business.
"Witnessing the dog and puppies in the freezer was truly horrifying, but it was necessary for me to see to be able to expose this injustice," said Lee, who took pictures and video she said was captured on the company's property as the rescue.
"There are so many of these operations across Canada. This is not just one bad dog sled kennel. Dogs are being exploited and commodified for human entertainment across Canada, and we need to challenge the systems in place to dismantle this industry."
Anne Shaughnessy was with Lee and said she was shocked to discover how the animals were being euthanized.
"Seeing the rudimentary contraption the owners made to gas puppies was shocking," she said. "Opening a large freezer and finding young and older dogs frozen to death hit me hard. Learning that dogs at Mi-loup were shot, drowned, gassed and hanged shook me to my core."
The allegations have not been tested in court. The accused are expected to appear in court on Nov. 16.
Lee and a team went to the kennel after the raid and said she collected around 100 dogs. She said the team was able to find homes for all of the animals.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police officer among the dead after shootings in Mississauga and Milton, Ont.
Two people are dead – including a Toronto police officer – and several others are injured following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton which prompted a public alert for the GTA about an active shooter.
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
John Lennon's killer denied parole again, for 12th time
The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said Monday
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many Russian soldiers
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre's 'irresponsible' politics
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police officer among the dead after shootings in Mississauga and Milton, Ont.
Two people are dead – including a Toronto police officer – and several others are injured following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton which prompted a public alert for the GTA about an active shooter.
-
TIMELINE
TIMELINE | What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect
Here is a timeline of what we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect.
-
'Mob mentality:' Hundreds stranded for hours after pedestrian struck on GO train tracks
A fun evening at the Rolling Loud concert turned into an almost four-hour long nightmare for London, Ont. resident Grace Stride after she got stuck in a hot, cramped GO Train following a fatal collision on the tracks west of Exhibition Station.
Atlantic
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police officer among the dead after shootings in Mississauga and Milton, Ont.
Two people are dead – including a Toronto police officer – and several others are injured following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton which prompted a public alert for the GTA about an active shooter.
-
'I saw it as a death threat': Petrolia’s Fall Fair return marred by hate crime
Lambton County OPP are investigating a hate crime committed at the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair over the weekend. A noose was found Sunday morning, wrapped around a pride flag and draped over the back of a food truck.
-
International airline launched in Goderich, Ont.
If Waseem Javed gets his way, Goderich will be home to a new flight school, air taxi service and headquarters of an international airline. Javed’s ambitious plans for Goderich Municipal Airport were unveiled Monday in Huron County.
Northern Ontario
-
Key facts ahead of vote on LU's plan to pay creditors, emerge from insolvency
On Wednesday, Laurentian University's creditors will vote on a plan to settle those debts and allow the school to emerge from insolvency. Ahead of the meeting, here is some background and more details of how the process works.
-
Flour Mill flasher charged with nudity: Sudbury police
A man accused of exposing himself to people in the Flour Mill area is in custody and is facing several charges, Sudbury police say.
-
Family dispute in Elliot Lake leads to charges of violent assault, forcible confinement
A 44-year-old from Elliot Lake is facing assault, weapons and other charges following a family dispute Sept. 10 on Ste. Camillus Crescent in Elliot Lake.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in northeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday.
-
Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags
As a Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of its compostable shopping bags, the agency in charge of policies on the reduction of single-use plastics in Canada suggest they aren't safe for the environment.
-
Canada goose adopts flock of kayakers for entire 7-hour Columbia River paddle
A Canadian goose floated alongside a group of kayakers and paddle boarders for their entire 32-kilometre trek on B.C.'s Columbia River.
Kitchener
-
Dispute over proposed development near Caledonia and Six Nations returns to court
The legal saga around a two-year occupation of a proposed development site by a group of Indigenous people returned to an Ontario court on Monday with another attempt to remove the protesters.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police officer among the dead after shootings in Mississauga and Milton, Ont.
Two people are dead – including a Toronto police officer – and several others are injured following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton which prompted a public alert for the GTA about an active shooter.
-
COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron now available in Ontario
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are now available for vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and older, with roll out to the rest of the population starting Sept. 26.
Vancouver
-
Highway 1 reopens near Hope, B.C., active wildfire means future closures possible
A section of Highway 1 that was partially closed due to a wildfire near Hope, B.C. has reopened, with the province warning it could be closed again "at any time"
-
Man posed as reflexologist, rubbed women's feet in B.C.'s Okanagan: RCMP
Mounties are trying to identify a man who posed as reflexologist and rubbed two women's feet during "separate and unusual interactions" in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
BC Lions coach says he was racially profiled by Mounties
A coach for the BC Lions says he was pulled over by police for "zero reason," accusing the Mounties of racial profiling.
Edmonton
-
Man killed in central Alberta plane crash
A man was killed in a plane crash in central Alberta Monday morning. Bashaw RCMP received a report of a plane crash at Highway 53 and Range Road 190 at 9:50 a.m.
-
Looking to save on your cell or cable plan? One expert says the first step is to ask
When it comes to saving money on your cable or phone plan, one consumer expert recommends regularly negotiating or calling your service provider to ensure you are getting their best deals.
-
Man, 28, killed in Anthony Henday Drive single-vehicle crash
A 28-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car on Anthony Henday Drive Sunday morning. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene, Edmonton Police Service said.
Windsor
-
‘Matthew did not deserve to die’: Coroner’s inquest hears from Mahoney’s brother on day one
On the first day of the coroner’s inquest into his brother’s death, Michael Mahoney described Matthew as an intelligent and generous person.
-
East Windsor house fire deemed suspicious, police launch arson investigation
Windsor police have launched an arson investigation into an east end house fire Sunday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police officer among the dead after shootings in Mississauga and Milton, Ont.
Two people are dead – including a Toronto police officer – and several others are injured following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton which prompted a public alert for the GTA about an active shooter.
Regina
-
Woman sexually assaulted while running in Wascana Park: Regina police
A 19-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, by choking, suffocating or strangling after a 33-year-old woman was attacked Friday evening while running in Wascana Park, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Dillon Whitehawk stands trial for first-degree murder of Keesha Bitternose
A man convicted of two separate murders earlier this year is back on trial for a third first-degree murder charge.
-
Call to support James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon made by 2018 Humboldt Broncos families
The families touched by the tragic 2018 Humboldt Broncos bus crash are asking Canadians to show the "same level of compassion" to James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
Ottawa
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Up to 75 mm of rain possible in Ottawa starting Tuesday
A rainfall warning is in effect for Ottawa with meteorologists forecasting as much as 75 mm of rain starting Tuesday.
-
Murder charge laid in Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Nepean woman.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze in Orleans
One person was treated at the scene of a house fire in Orléans Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
-
A Lotto Max ticket sold in Saskatoon is worth more $97,000
A lottery ticket sold in Saskatoon is worth $97,764.70 according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).