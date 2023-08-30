Three cars in Kirkland driveway damaged by arson attack: Montreal police

Three cars were damaged by an arson attack in Kirkland, Que. on Aug. 30, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria) Three cars were damaged by an arson attack in Kirkland, Que. on Aug. 30, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rubiales crisis hangs over European soccer ahead of gala award ceremony in Monaco

The governing body of European soccer heads to its annual awards gala on Thursday in Monaco amid turmoil created by its vice president from Spain. Luis Rubiales won't be at the high-end ceremony in Monte Carlo where the awards for best player and coach will be made because he has been suspended by FIFA, the sport's ultimate governing body.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon