Multiple Canadian airlines say they will refuse to board a group of Quebec social media influencers and reality TV stars on their way back from Cancun who were seen partying maskless, vaping, and drinking in the aisles during their departure flight last week.

Video footage of the rowdy Dec. 30 flight on board a Sunwing Airlines chartered plane circulated widely online on Tuesday and has made national headlines — and even drew some harsh words from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sunwing was the first airline to publicly say it will not let the “unruly” group of passengers to board a return flight home, alleging in a statement sent to CTV News that the group “did not accept all of the terms” and conditions the airline said were necessary “to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers.”

Later Wednesday morning, Air Transat followed suit and vowed to not board the people seen in the video as they try to head back home from their holiday in the popular sunset resort town of Tulum, Mexico.

Air Transat wrote on Twitter Wednesday that some members of the group tried to buy tickets with the airline, but are being denied.

2/2 We confirm that they will be denied boarding based on our legal and regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of both our passengers and crew, which is our top priority. — Air Transat (@airtransat) January 5, 2022

The airline said “the safety of both our passengers and crew” is their “top priority.”

Hours later, Canada’s flag carrier said it was also blocking the passengers from boarding its planes.

In a statement to CTV News, Air Canada said, “With the information we currently have regarding the events that took place on the Sunwing flight, and to the extent that we can identify the passengers who were part of the group, Air Canada is denying boarding to ensure the safety of other passengers and its crew.”

The airline trouble for the passengers comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned their behaviour on Wednesday, saying what they did on the plane was “completely irresponsible” and a “slap in the face” for those respecting public health guidelines.

This is a developing story. More to come.