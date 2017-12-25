

The Canadian Press





A drug raid in the Monteregie ended with the arrest of three people by the Surete du Quebec on Sunday.

The operation took place in the early afternoon in a residence south in Ste-Marthe, south of Rigaud.

Officers found and seized more than 300 cannabis plants, 700 cuttings of marijuana, cocaine, hashish and production equipment.

One of those arrested, a 30-year-old Laval woman, was released with a promise to appear in court.

The other two suspects, a 32-year-old native of Ste-Marthe and a 28-year-old from Vaudreuil-Dorion, will appear in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse on Tuesday.